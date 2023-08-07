City workers vote to authorize San Jose's largest labor strike in over 4 decades

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two unions that account for nearly 4,500 San Jose city workers have voted to authorize a three-day strike.

This would be the largest labor strike in San Jose in more than four decades.

Union members say a strike could affect city services like closing libraries, canceled kids' summer camps, and delays at San Jose Mineta airport.

The unions say there was 99% support for authorizing the strike.

City workers are asking for what they say is a livable wage.

The city is offering a 5% raise next year, followed by a 4% raise and a 3% raise in the following years.

However, this comes as the city still has more than 900 vacant positions.

Before the strike was authorized, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he wanted to avoid what he considers a terrible situation for employees and residents.

Mahan said only one mediation session between the two groups has not been enough to reach an agreement.

