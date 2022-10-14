San Jose records 53rd traffic death of 2022 after pedestrian fatally struck

Officials also confirmed that this is the third pedestrian-related vehicle collision in one day.

San Jose had its 53rd traffic death of 2022 after an elderly pedestrian was fatally struck in the northern part of the city.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another deadly crash has happened in the City of San Jose.

Police officers say they were called out to a residential neighborhood on Sajak and Lundy Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say the pedestrian that was hit by the vehicle died at the scene.

EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety

The driver stayed there to cooperate.

This is the 53rd traffic death in San Jose this year and the 28th that involved a pedestrian. Officials also confirmed that this is the third pedestrian-related vehicle collision in one day.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live