3 injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park

Three people have been hurt by a falling tree at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose Monday morning, officials say.

Three people have been hurt by a falling tree at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose Monday morning, officials say.

San Jose firefighters say that the tree fell on a trail about .5 miles from the parking lot.

First responders swarmed the scene and the three injured were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Officials have not provided information on the condition of the three injured. It is also unknown what may have caused the tree to fall.

The park is just south of San Jose and has hiking and biking trails.

