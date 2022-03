SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A second person has been taken into custody on Thursday following a police chase in San Leandro.This comes after another person was arrested after a chase involving a stolen car, police said.SKY7 was over the chase, in which a suspect was seen driving the wrong way on Highway 880. The suspect rammed a BART police vehicle and the pursuit continued, according to authorities.He then ran on foot.BART police assisted Oakland police with the stolen car pursuit.