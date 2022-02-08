SJ hospital patient fights security, steals police SUV and causes 2 crashes, authorities say

They say the man was a patient at Regional Medical Center and got into a fight with security this afternoon.
An officer spotted him near the hospital and got out of his SUV to chase him, leaving the vehicle running.
Police say the suspect was able to get into the running car and start driving.
He crashed into one car and tried to drive off, when he hit another police SUV head-on.
Two officers suffered minor injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
