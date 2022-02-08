police chase

SJ hospital patient fights security, steals police SUV and causes 2 crashes, authorities say

Police say the suspect was a patient at Regional Medical Center in San Jose.
SJ hospital patient causes 2 crashes in stolen police SUV, SJPD says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say a man stole a police SUV and caused two crashes Monday.

They say the man was a patient at Regional Medical Center and got into a fight with security this afternoon.

An officer spotted him near the hospital and got out of his SUV to chase him, leaving the vehicle running.

Police say the suspect was able to get into the running car and start driving.

He crashed into one car and tried to drive off, when he hit another police SUV head-on.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

