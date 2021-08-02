police chase

CHP captures video of driver going wrong way on freeway to evade Vallejo police

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver goes wrong way on freeway to evade Vallejo police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver sped the wrong way down a freeway in Vallejo in a desperate effort to escape police on Saturday night.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter captured every turn.

Vallejo police say they stopped pursuing the driver when he began driving against traffic and continued the wrong way onto Interstate 780.

RELATED: High-speed chase through East Bay ends in crash, homicide suspect arrested

Sparks flew from the car when it lost a tire.

The car was nearly stopped by the CHP when the driver turned around and drove the wrong way on Interstate 680.

The driver eventually stopped and attempted two carjackings in the middle of the freeway.

Police say that's where they were able to arrest two suspects.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejopolice chasechpcar chase
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Video: Cowboy comes to rescue after CO horses get loose on highway
Antioch police to be equipped with body and dash cams
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder says uncle died in police crash
LAX police chase: Driver in custody after smashing through fence
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News