High-speed chase through East Bay ends in crash, homicide suspect arrested

High-speed chase through East Bay ends in crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A homicide suspect has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through several East Bay cities Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the chase started in Oakland and several agencies were involved including Oakland and Richmond police.

SKY7 was over the majority of the chase as the driver tried to evade authorities hitting speeds over 100 mph.

At one point the driver smashed through a gate on the Oakland Zoo property, damaging the vehicle's windshield.

After making their way through several parts of East Oakland, the driver then collided with another car and a foot chase began.

From SKY7 you could see at least three people exit the vehicle and start running.

One suspect could be seen jumping over a fence where he was met by a dog. He immediately stopped, laid on the ground as law enforcement arrived, guns drawn.

The CHP says officers were able to arrest the homicide suspect but did not release details on the other suspects.
