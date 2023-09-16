San Leandro police chief placed on leave amid investigation into alleged 'policy violations'

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- San Leandro's police chief was placed on administrative leave earlier this week pending an investigation into "allegations regarding department policy violations," city officials said Friday.

Chief Abdul Pridgen was put on leave effective this past Monday, according to the city manager's office, which did not specify the nature of the allegations.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Pridgen was appointed to be San Leandro's police chief in 2021 after previously leading the Seaside Police Department in Monterey County. Before that, he served for more than 25 years with the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, ultimately becoming the city's first and only Black assistant police chief.

MORE: Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired, says he's 'deeply disappointed' by mayor's decision

During the investigation, Kevin Hart -- a former police chief with two other police agencies who has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience -- will serve as interim chief.

"His extensive background and proven leadership skills make him an excellent candidate to lead the department while Chief Pridgen is on leave," San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli said in a statement.

The Danville-based firm Kramer Workplace Investigations will conduct the investigation into the allegations against Pridgen, according to city officials, who did not say how long the process might take.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live