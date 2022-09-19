Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say

"Be very careful, don't confront anyone, don't give anyone the finger."

One man is dead after being gunned down at an East Bay intersection. Authorities say this may be a case of road rage.

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) -- One man is dead after being gunned down at an East Bay intersection on Sunday.

It happened in San Lorenzo near an In-N-Out Burger and a Walmart off of I-880. Authorities say this may be a case of road rage.

After the shooting, several bullet holes could be seen in a white Toyota Tacoma. A vehicle that as of late Sunday night was still sitting in a San Lorenzo intersection surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. This after gunshots rang out Sunday afternoon.

"My friend went into the store, I was right behind her and I heard 'bam bam bam bam bam bam,' a massive amount of shots, at least 8-10," said a witness named Walter.

Walter says he didn't see what happened at this intersection, but was soon with a number of other witnesses who did, those in cars who watched it go down.

"The guy apparently, he had gotten out of his truck and had confronted some young people that were in a car. I guess he went up to the car and they shot him point-blank range right at the car," said Walter.

RELATED: Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year

Detectives verify that those witness accounts are accurate.

Deputies say road rage may be to blame here, but are still trying to determine what initially triggered the disagreement at this busy intersection, in sight of In-N-Out Burger and Walmart.

"They started CPR on him very quickly for an extended period but he was shot too many times, point-blank in the chest," said Walter.

RELATED: Vallejo High students, community shocked after shooting outside school injures athletic trainer

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His name hasn't been released but we're told he was just 30 years old.

"This day and age you have to watch out for road rage right now. Be very careful, don't confront anyone, don't give anyone the finger, don't, just mind your own business because you could lose your own life by confronting somebody over a road rage situation. That's my feeling, it's just really bad," said Walter.

No arrests have been made. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tell us that at this point, they aren't releasing suspect descriptions. Witnesses described seeing several young men drive away in a white Hyundai Sonata.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live