58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run, San Mateo police need help finding suspect

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Police in San Mateo are asking for the public's help in finding a driver believed to have struck and killed a 58-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South Delaware Street and Ninth Avenue on a report of a man lying in the road. Police found the man, a San Mateo resident, as well as evidence that he had been hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office did not release the victim's name Sunday night, as next of kin were still being notified.

Police are looking for witnesses to the accident, and/or home security video that may show what happened, and what sort of vehicle was involved. Anyone who can help on either front is asked to contact police Sgt. Craig Collom at (650) 522-7742 or by email at ccollomcityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling the San Mateo PD Secret Witness Line at (650) 522-7676.
