Brush fire burning near Dominican University prompts evacuations

Crews are on scene of a vegetation fire in @CityofSanRafael between deer valley rd and highland ave. @SanRafaelPolice conducted door to door evacuations on a small number of homes. Others in the area are under an evacuation warning. https://t.co/wOjr4XCWW0 for updates. @SRFD pic.twitter.com/aV39lEOho7 — San Rafael OES (@SanRafaelOES) June 7, 2022

**Warning**

Fire Spreading towards 200 block Highland Ave and Summit Ave. Please evacuate the area. https://t.co/I9ZrgXKRtV — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) June 7, 2022

Please avoid the area. If you are in the area, please take steps to prepare in case an evacuation is needed. https://t.co/rUYV51a489 — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) June 7, 2022

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire burning near Dominican University in San Rafael has prompted evacuations.The San Rafael Police Department warned residents living near the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue to evacuate due to the fire spreading in that direction.Police conducted door-to-door evacuations at a few homes while other residents in the area were urged to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.