Brush fire burning near Dominican University prompts evacuations

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire burning near Dominican University in San Rafael has prompted evacuations.

The San Rafael Police Department warned residents living near the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue to evacuate due to the fire spreading in that direction.

Police conducted door-to-door evacuations at a few homes while other residents in the area were urged to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.





The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelcalifornia wildfireswildfirefirefighterspolice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Voters weigh fate of embattled SF DA Chesa Boudin
Man injured in shooting at San Jose library with children inside
California Election: SF Bay Area voter guide, what to know
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Safeway employee killed in shooting at store, police say
Here's look at 7 candidates vying to become SJ's next mayor
DA races in 2 East Bay counties could have historic outcomes
Show More
Residents flooded out of SF luxury apartment complex after pipe bursts
Sonoma State president steps down amid growing scandal
Fire, explosion destroys Petaluma airport hangar, authorities say
Jesse Jackson lends support to SF DA ahead of recall election
Apple unveils iOS 16 with big changes to iMessage
More TOP STORIES News