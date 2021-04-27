Santa Clara Co. launches VTA free ride program to help seniors get COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A new program in Santa Clara County should make it easier for seniors and disabled residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials have teamed up with the Valley Transportation Authority to provide free paratransit rides to any vaccination site in the county.The county is sponsoring the program which aims at equitable access.One million people in Santa Clara County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.To reserve a ride, call (408) 809-2124.