Santa Clara Co. launches VTA free ride program to help seniors get COVID-19 vaccines

Santa Clara Co. launches vaccine free ride program for seniors

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A new program in Santa Clara County should make it easier for seniors and disabled residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials have teamed up with the Valley Transportation Authority to provide free paratransit rides to any vaccination site in the county.

The county is sponsoring the program which aims at equitable access.

One million people in Santa Clara County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

To reserve a ride, call (408) 809-2124.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

