'This pandemic is like a high speed train': Santa Clara Co. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials announced new restrictions Saturday afternoon as hospitalizations and COVID -19 cases continue to rise at alarming rates.The county reported a record number of 760 cases on Saturday. Another 239 people remain hospitalized, a number that's doubled since Nov. 12, according to county health officer Dr. Sara Cody."Our case rates have been surging since November. In fact, we have the highest case rate of any county in the San Francisco Bay Area," Dr. Cody said.A total of 71 patients are in the ICU in Santa Clara County, according to Dr. Cody.The public health officer compared the surge in cases to a train that could derail in a matter of weeks."This pandemic is like a high speed train, and our projections tell us that we are on target to derail by around the third week of December if we don't apply brakes right now with all our collective might," Dr. Cody warned.As part of the new restrictions, the county is issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which "strongly discourages" non-essential and leisure travel.Under the new order, anyone entering the county from more than 150 miles away must quarantine for 14 days.Under the new order, recreational, professional, collegiate and youth sports are temporarily prohibited, Dr. Cody said. This includes the San Francisco 49ers and sports at San Jose State University and Stanford, a county official said.Stores and other facilities will also be limited to 10 percent capacity. Essential businesses like grocery stories, drug stores and pharmacies will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, according to the county.These changes will take effect Monday and continue through Dec. 21, county officials said.Amid the COVID-19 surge, Dr. Cody warned of hospitals also needing to care for patients with the flu or cold, typically seen this time of year."To further complicate our situation, we also have many added challenges. At this point in the pandemic these projections that we have, they don't account for the fact that our hospitals typically fill with patients this time of the year, whether it be from cold and flu, or for other reasons," Dr. Cody said.She said this means even less capacity to "absorb the surge in COVID patients."