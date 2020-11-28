'This pandemic is like a high speed train': Santa Clara Co. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

The county reported a record number of 760 cases on Saturday. Another 239 people remain hospitalized, a number that's doubled since Nov. 12, according to county health officer Dr. Sara Cody.
RELATED: COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
"Our case rates have been surging since November. In fact, we have the highest case rate of any county in the San Francisco Bay Area," Dr. Cody said.
A total of 71 patients are in the ICU in Santa Clara County, according to Dr. Cody.
The public health officer compared the surge in cases to a train that could derail in a matter of weeks.
"This pandemic is like a high speed train, and our projections tell us that we are on target to derail by around the third week of December if we don't apply brakes right now with all our collective might," Dr. Cody warned.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
As part of the new restrictions, the county is issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which "strongly discourages" non-essential and leisure travel.
Under the new order, anyone entering the county from more than 150 miles away must quarantine for 14 days.
RELATED: CDC to vote on who will receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st as Pfizer shot could be approved in weeks
Under the new order, recreational, professional, collegiate and youth sports are temporarily prohibited, Dr. Cody said. This includes the San Francisco 49ers and sports at San Jose State University and Stanford, a county official said.
Stores and other facilities will also be limited to 10 percent capacity. Essential businesses like grocery stories, drug stores and pharmacies will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, according to the county.
These changes will take effect Monday and continue through Dec. 21, county officials said.
Amid the COVID-19 surge, Dr. Cody warned of hospitals also needing to care for patients with the flu or cold, typically seen this time of year.
"To further complicate our situation, we also have many added challenges. At this point in the pandemic these projections that we have, they don't account for the fact that our hospitals typically fill with patients this time of the year, whether it be from cold and flu, or for other reasons," Dr. Cody said.
She said this means even less capacity to "absorb the surge in COVID patients."
VIDEO: Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic