Coronavirus: Santa Clara County opens fairground, trailers for homeless to social distance amid COVID-19 crisis

Cots and isolation trailers have been set up at the fairgrounds to help alleviate shelter overcrowding and give people an option from staying on the streets. Exhibit halls and other buildings are also being used for housing.
Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez on Sunday gave a tour of the area where people who are homeless can stay.
She said up to 80 homeless people who are currently at shelters will move to the fairgrounds. In addition, there will be a total of 15 trailers provided by the state to isolate homeless people who have coronavirus.
There is also a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center that opened earlier this month at the fairgrounds.
