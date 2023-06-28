Santa Clara Co. 1st responders call for extra safety during 4th of July holiday events

Santa Clara County first responders want you to keep the fireworks to the professionals or risk ending up in the burn unit.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- During the Fourth of July holiday, local hospitals get flooded with injuries from people of all ages, usually related to some sort of firework activity.

"Every year, first responders and medical staff witness the significant injuries that can occur from these illegal firework activities," Santa Clara Co. Fire Asst. Chief Brian Glass said. "They present significant injuries, severe burns, permanent disabilities and loss of life."

Santa Clara County leaders are urging caution this time of the year.

They want you to keep the fireworks to the professionals or risk ending up in the burn unit.

"We usually average one admission a day to our burn center," said Cliff Sheckter, Santa Clara Valley Medical Regional Burn Center director. "This season, it can be upwards of two-to-five people a day. So, it's a significant influx."

With many going to BBQs and other events in the coming days, Sheckter reminds everyone it's not just fireworks that can lead to hospital admissions this time of year.

Ring video captured a fire pit exploding after an oil-based fuel was added to it in San Jose last week. The incident landed Modesto resident Duncan Reno in the hospital.

"It was an instant and our lives changed," Reno said. "We were doing nothing different. We were doing what we normally do. Nobody else caught on fire. I caught on fire, and I couldn't put it out."

The 59-year-old suffered burns to his face, hands and legs. He's received multiple surgeries already, with another on the way.

"Just the pain that radiates from what I have to deal with from these legs hurts so bad," Reno said.

Reno says he's thankful it still wasn't worse, but his injuries highlight the message from county officials: Fourth of July safety is about more than just fireworks.

"We get so used to understanding the fires that are around us, either our BBQs or fire pits and all that stuff," Reno said. "The thing is, everyone should just take a step back and take an inventory of what they have and see if all that is working properly, because it's an instant."

"So, please be so, so safe," Sheckter said.

