No cardio? Santa Clara County gyms hit with major limitation as they prepare to reopen

But some of the guidelines are now causing confusion and frustration among business owners.
RELATED: California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Strenuous activity must be done outdoors, according to county officials, who also say cardio activities, including calisthenics and dancing, are no longer allowed inside because it could encourage people to take off their face coverings.
"A lack of continuity creates frustration, it creates a further distrust, and it certainly creates a level of anxiety," said Scott Howell, co-owner and founder of Red Dot Fitness in San Jose, who takes issues with the strict rules in comparison to other Bay Area counties.
Fitness professionals, like Howell, understand the need for the guidelines, but say the county should have a little more faith in business owners to operate in a safe manner.
RELATED: Gyms confused after Santa Clara County's expanded reopening plans denied by state
"The last thing we want is for somebody to come in and get sick. That compromises what it is we're trying to do. We're about health and wellness," said Howell.
In a statement, a county spokesperson told ABC7 News that the "Use of cardio/aerobic equipment indoors is strongly discouraged as it is hard to imagine it being used in a manner that doesn't induce heavy breathing or an elevated heartbeat. If equipment such as a treadmill is used for anything beyond a slow walk, it must be located outside with proper social distancing."
So, for the time being, this means clients won't be able to break a sweat on treadmills, bikes, or elliptical machines indoors, because according to county standards, it would be in violation of the directive, if a person's heartbeat were to become elevated as a result of the exercise.
RELATED: 24 Hour Fitness permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations
"That's going to be very independent for each individual and at what point is too much as far as an increased respiratory rate," said Red Dot Fitness co-owner CeCe English, who added that she would abide by the rules in good faith. "We're going to do what we need to do as far as the county is telling us what to do, so that we can service our clients and our community the best that we can."
In addition to face coverings and social distancing being required, gyms and fitness facilities won't be able to make lockers or showers available for client use.
"I'm just excited and I just can't wait to see people again, you know, be around people, because I've been social distancing," said Crossfit X-treme Athletics owner and founder Neal Maddox. "I'm going to keep the intensity down a little bit to build people back up, but I'll have spaces outside where people can workout."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions