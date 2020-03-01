Coronavirus

Coronavirus concerns: South Bay Costco sells out of water, Clorox wipes

By Lauren Martinez
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- South Bay residents are taking in the news of now a fourth confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County seriously and stocking up on water and supplies.

The Costco in Mountain View ran out of water and Clorox wipes.



Grant Garmsey is an employee at this location. He said when they opened Saturday, there was a crowd of about 850 people. He said they usually see 400 around Christmas time.

"Yeah, this is double Christmas time. I feel like this is a little overdoing it for now," Garmsey said.

One Costco employee said they rarely run out of water, and if they do, it's when it's hot during the summer.

RELATED: Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus

Mountain View resident Eric Liu and his son were part of those shoppers stocking up. "We just try to get dry food and a lot of frozen food so we can be ready. I think there's some news coming that we need to stay away, you know stay home and things like that. We were going to get a lot of meat which is all gone, and bread- they're all gone, so we started getting frozen waffles," Liu said.

One shopper who did not want to be on camera told ABC7 News she was on her second trip to Costco that day.



Palo Alto resident Vittorio Fossadi just came to shop for regular items he needed and doesn't understand what all the worry is about. "I don't understand it because it's not an Earthquake. Manufacturers are still going to have chicken coming out and eggs coming out," Fossadi said.

Employees at the Costco in Mountain View said they'll restock their water supply sometime on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmountain viewsanta clara countycdccoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News