Travelers caught off guard by Santa Clara County's new coronavirus restrictions, mandatory 14-day quarantine

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Passengers arriving at Mineta San Jose Airport were surprised to learn about the new mandatory travel directive requiring travelers to self quarantine at home for 14 days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the county.

The mandatory order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday morning and covers any travelers returning from a trip 150 miles outside of Santa Clara County's borders or father.

The order issued by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department includes both residents and non-residents.

Essential workers, people traveling through the county (not staying overnight), and patients seeking treatment within the county are the only exemptions to the new order.

"Nobody told me anything," said Najee Russell, "You have to get the word out for something to happen."

As of Monday morning, there were no notices posted inside of Mineta San Jose airport, nor were flyers explaining the order being provided to travelers.

"No, the county didn't tell me, but I got notified on my phone," said Tanika Hampton who heard about the advisory from a news organization prior to boarding her flight from Vegas.



An airport spokesperson told ABC7 News notices will be posted in the airport and provided to travelers by the end of the day Monday.

RELATED: Bay Area health officers warn of stricter COVID-19 rules as state reports distressing hospitalization rates

The short turnaround time from the county's announcement of the order over the weekend presented a challenge for airport officials trying to comply with transit facility notification requirements outlined in the new order.

Russell is concerned that complying with the new mandatory order will mean he has to miss work.

"I doubt anybody is going to quarantine for two weeks. We just got off Thanksgiving that's probably a week off work. Who wants to take two more weeks off work?" he said.

The order is in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the county health officer.

