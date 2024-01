Inactive military bomb washes ashore at Santa Cruz County beach

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- An inactive bomb found on a Santa Cruz County beach has been declared safe.

The bomb was discovered on New Year's Eve at the Pajaro Dunes, near Santa Cruz.

It washed ashore just days after a High Surf Warning in that area.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad determined the missile-shaped explosive was inactive and belonged to the military.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live