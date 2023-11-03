Man wanted for allegedly decapitating relative, taking her head, Santa Rosa police say

Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who stabbed and decapitated a woman at her home Thursday and may still have her head with him.

Police said they responded at 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail regarding a possible homicide. Officers arrived to find a woman inside the residence who had been decapitated.

The victim's head was not located at the residence.

Investigators believe 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is related to the victim, killed her and fled the scene. Police believe Aroyo-Lopez took the victim's head with him.

Aroyo-Lopez is described as a Hispanic man standing about 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

Aroyo-Lopez has a large tattoo of "420" and a marijuana leaf on the left side of his head. Police believe he left the residence walking south on Iroquois Street.

Police said they don't know where Aroyo-Lopez is going or how he's traveling. He has additional relatives in the San Joaquin Valley area.

Police said Aroyo-Lopez was recently released from state prison and placed on post-release community supervision. He has been in jail for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges, unrelated to the victim in this case.

There is a warrant for his arrest. Police say Aroyo-Lopez should be considered armed and dangerous and people should call 911 if they see him, but shouldn't contact him.

Anyone with information about Aroyo-Lopez or this crime is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3590 or through their online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of Aroyo-Lopez.

