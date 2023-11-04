Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who stabbed and decapitated a woman at her home Thursday and may still have her head with him.

Santa Rosa man who allegedly decapitated relative taken into custody in SF, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa man who police say stabbed and decapitated a woman at her home Thursday is now in custody.

Santa Rosa police say 24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez was taken into custody in San Francisco Saturday morning.

Police said they responded at 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail in Santa Rosa regarding a possible homicide. Officers arrived to find a woman inside the residence who had been decapitated.

The victim's head was not located at the residence.

Investigators believe Aroyo-Lopez, who is related to the victim, killed her and fled the scene. Police believed Aroyo-Lopez took the victim's head with him, but have not updated on whether it was found when he was taken into custody.

Police say further information will be shared at a later time as it is still an active investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

