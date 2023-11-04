Santa Rosa man who allegedly decapitated relative taken into custody in SF, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa man who police say stabbed and decapitated a woman at her home Thursday is now in custody.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Santa Rosa police say 24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez was taken into custody in San Francisco Saturday morning.
PREVIOUS: Man wanted for allegedly decapitating relative, taking her head, Santa Rosa police say
Police said they responded at 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail in Santa Rosa regarding a possible homicide. Officers arrived to find a woman inside the residence who had been decapitated.
The victim's head was not located at the residence.
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword
Investigators believe Aroyo-Lopez, who is related to the victim, killed her and fled the scene. Police believed Aroyo-Lopez took the victim's head with him, but have not updated on whether it was found when he was taken into custody.
Police say further information will be shared at a later time as it is still an active investigation.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live