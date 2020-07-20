Hundreds of Santa Rosa health care workers plan week of picketing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Members of a union representing some 740 health care workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are planning daily pickets starting Monday to protest the lack of a contract, proposed reductions in sick leave and health care benefits, reduced staffing and a lack of personal protective equipment during the novel coronavirus health emergency.Hundreds of personnel represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers will picket six feet apart from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, 1165 Montgomery Drive, with rallies each day at 11 a.m.Some 740 workers, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and medical technicians, are expected to participate in the five-day protest.The union contends that the hospital, owned by Providence St. Joseph Health, has demanded "sharp cuts to accrued sick leave and health care benefits."