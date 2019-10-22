WATCH LIVE: Santa Rosa police report shooting at Ridgway High School; 3 schools on lockdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5638204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Rosa police have reported a shooting at Ridgway High School.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police say they are responding to a shooting at Ridgway High School. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.There's no information yet on if anyone was injured in the shooting.