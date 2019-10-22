WATCH LIVE: Santa Rosa police report shooting at Ridgway High School; 3 schools on lockdown

BREAKING NEWS
Santa Rosa police report shooting at Ridgway High
Santa Rosa police report shooting at Ridgway High School; 3 schools on lockdown
KGO
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police say they are responding to a shooting at Ridgway High School. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.
Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.
There's no information yet on if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Santa Rosa police have reported a shooting at Ridgway High School.
