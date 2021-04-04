Police investigating after man shot, killed during party in Santa Rosa

Homicide Investigation



4/4/21 at 4:50am SRPD responded to 1900 block of Lazzini Av regarding a possible homicide. SRPD arrived & located a deceased male victim who had been shot at least one time.

No suspect or victim info being released



Media Release: https://t.co/QA3jHVe1BT pic.twitter.com/zEHzwK6QyK