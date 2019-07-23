New satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- New satellite images are offering a dramatic view of the power of the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck Southern California on July 5, 2019.
Greek earthquake geologist Sotiris Valkaniotis put together images from Maxar Technologies to illustrate the shift in the earth.
Valkaniotis says the Mojave desert can be seen shifting from three to 13-feet.
Seismologists say they are the clearest images yet of the earth being permanently ripped apart along a fault line.
The images are stark evidence of what happens when two gigantic tectonic plates violently slide against each other.
