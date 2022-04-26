school bus accident

VIDEO: School bus with 23 students inside flips over when street racer causes crash

Mario Perez was allegedly racing a blue Mustang at more than 100 miles per hour before the moment of impact.
EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows students thrown around on bus in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Newly released video from inside a school bus shows the moment a street racer crashed into its back wheel, causing the bus to flip on its side and hurling more than 20 out of their seats.

Students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School are heard screaming and crying after a white Ford Mustang slammed into the passenger side of the bus in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

"Someone help Lizzie," one student yells as the children scrabble to exit the school bus.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 49-year-old Mario Perez, was allegedly racing a blue Mustang at more than 100 miles per hour before the moment of impact, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Perez suffered a broken femur and was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle. Witnesses told KOAT the other vehicle sped away after the crash. There are no reports of that driver's arrest.

Of the 23 students on board, seven were taken to the hospital. Two suffered serious injuries to their legs and another had a fractured pelvis, KOAT reported.

"As a parent, that would be my worst nightmare if your kid was in an accident on the bus," local resident Jennifer Esquerra told KOAT,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoschool bus accidentschool busstreet racingu.s. & worldcaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
TOP STORIES
CHP releases possible suspect vehicle photo in missing SJ baby case
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
What changes will Elon Musk bring to Twitter?
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Show More
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services
SJ police searching for sexual assault suspect
Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday
More TOP STORIES News