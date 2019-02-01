SCIENCE

Columbia space shuttle disaster: Remembering seven astronauts lost on Feb. 1, 2003

EMBED </>More Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Friday marks 16 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Related
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
NASA Ames & San Jose State students cheer on satellite launch
Former A's slugger Jose Canseco goes on Twitter rant about aliens
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Rec & Park to introduce 'Park Stop' restroom attendant program at 7 city parks
More Science
Top Stories
Marine veteran says he was assaulted for filming, Vallejo officer investigated
Winter storm preparations underway across South Bay
PG&E paying millions in bonuses despite horrible wildfire year
Bay Area celebrity chef faces threats, backlash following MAGA cap ban
Groups of bikers alarm San Francisco's Russian Hill
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
Streets around the Bay Area seeing major improvements
Show More
Finding joy tidying up with Marie Kondo's 1st U.S. protegee
Japantown project preserving cultural history while providing housing
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
More News