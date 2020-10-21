STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Scott Peterson is scheduled to appear in a Northern California courtroom Friday.
This comes on the heels of an order from the California Supreme Court for a reexamination of Peterson's murder charges due to possible juror misconduct.
RELATED: Scott Peterson's murder convictions to be reexamined in San Mateo court
Peterson is on the calendar for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the Stanislaus County Superior Court for a determination regarding whether the defendant needs to be represented by the public defender's office or has retained trial counsel, officials said Tuesday.
Given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say there is no confirmation yet on whether Peterson will personally appear at this hearing or by video from San Quentin given the pandemic, if at all.
Peterson was convicted in 2005 of murdering his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son in a highly publicized case that made national headlines.
The state's highest court reversed Peterson's death penalty conviction in August.
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus County Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News