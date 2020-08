EMBED >More News Videos This Christmas Eve it will be 15 years since Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home.

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A California appeals court has reversed the death penalty conviction of Scott Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife Laci Peterson and unborn child in 2002.The court has ordered a new trial on the penalty phase.Laci disappeared from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve in 2002 while 8 months pregnant. Her remains washed ashore near Berkeley in April of 2003.Scott Peterson was convicted by a Redwood City jury in 2004 and in 2005 was sentenced to death.