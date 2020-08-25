Firefighters working to stop SCU Complex Fire from spreading to Hwy 152 in Gilroy

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As the southern end of the 347,000-acre SCU Lightning Complex burns through Henry Coe State Park, crews worked to keep the flames from jumping Highway 152 in Gilroy.

ABC7 News found firefighters backburning land to create a buffer to stop the fire's progress. They tell us they are feeling hopeful. Even though the fire is still out of control, they say their strategies are working and the wind is pushing the fire away from the highway.

BAY AREA FIRE UPDATES: Latest on evacuation orders, road closures here

Many of those on the frontlines of the lightning fires statewide are from outside of the Bay Area.

We met one crew from Texas that arrived in the Bay Area at 2 a.m. By mid-morning, they were battling ferocious flames in an unfamiliar terrain.

VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.



Even though the landscape is different for these crews, the firefighting skills are the same.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morgan hillsanta clara countyfirelightningwildfirecal firelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA firefighter's wallet stolen, bank account drained while battling blaze
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on LNU Complex Fire burning in North Bay
4 missing, fire grows to 78,000 acres in CZU Complex Fire, blaze grows to 78,000 acres
Only Black GOP senator to deliver closing speech on RNC's night 1
Walbridge Fire creeps into historic CA state park
Show More
Weather conditions help firefighters near Livermore
Scott Peterson's death penalty conviction overturned
DRONEVIEW7 shows how poor SF air quality has become
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Tips to protect yourself from unhealthy air, wildfire smoke
More TOP STORIES News