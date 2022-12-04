Newly discovered sea creatures found at bottom of Indian Ocean

A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spider fish, and others were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

AUSTRALIA -- Newly discovered sea creatures were found at the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spider fish, and others were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums of Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains, with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

Also coming to light was the newly discovered sea life.

Those include the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, high-fin lizard fish, and others.

The museum's chief scientist of the expedition says this represents a discovery of "an amazing number of potentially new species" living in the Marine Park.

CNNWire contributed to this report