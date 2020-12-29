Sea lion rescued from shark bite and malnutrition released at Marin Co. beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8909721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Saturday, Marine Mammal Center veterinarians began testing and caring for a rescued sea lion found trapped under San Francisco Police boat at the Hyde Pier.

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sea lion rescued close to death has been released back into the wild, healthy and thriving.Volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito set Jenya free last week at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands.Jenya was rescued mid-November with a severe shark bite wound and malnutrition.Five weeks of rehab later, Jenya had regained full motion in his left flipper and put on 25 pounds.Officials say that if anyone should find a seal or sea lion in distress to call the Marine Mammal Center's response hotline at 415-289-SEAL.