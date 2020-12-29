animal rescue

Sea lion rescued from shark bite and malnutrition released at Marin Co. beach

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sea lion rescued close to death has been released back into the wild, healthy and thriving.

Volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito set Jenya free last week at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands.

Jenya was rescued mid-November with a severe shark bite wound and malnutrition.

RELATED: Marine Mammal Center caring for rescued 200-pound sea lion found trapped under San Francisco police boat
EMBED More News Videos

On Saturday, Marine Mammal Center veterinarians began testing and caring for a rescued sea lion found trapped under San Francisco Police boat at the Hyde Pier.



Five weeks of rehab later, Jenya had regained full motion in his left flipper and put on 25 pounds.

Officials say that if anyone should find a seal or sea lion in distress to call the Marine Mammal Center's response hotline at 415-289-SEAL.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmarinanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalsmarine mammal centersocietysea lionveterinarianoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Marine Mammal Center rescue sea lion trapped under boat in SF
Puppy rescued from alligator's jaws honored by sheriff
Giraffes stranded on flooded island saved by rescue crew: VIDEO
East Bay miniature horse rescue struggling for donations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
1 NorCal county moves into less restrictive tier
Biden expected to call out pace of vaccine distribution
COVID-19 updates: SF officials hold COVID-19 update
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Series of storms in Bay Area to usher in the new year
Show More
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News