Alameda Co. first responders play 'Santa' to grant 8-year-old girl's Christmas wish for baby brother

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Christmas came early this week for one East Bay family.

It's thanks to a little girl's letter to Santa that touched the hearts of emergency crews.

We guarantee it's about to touch yours, too.

"I put a pink bicycle, and I put some slime and for my little brother, some milk," said 8-year-old Dayanna Almazan Gonzales.

In her letter to Santa, that simple wish for some milk for her baby brother caught the attention of some people who wanted to help.

"It just shows how selfless she is already at such a young age. And that's something you can kind of teach, but you're kind of born with that soul, you know. So it says a lot about her," said Capt. Thomas Tran with the Alameda County Fire Department.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County Fire Department, Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol teamed up to become Santa's holiday helpers.

"Merry Christmas, Dayanna. Feliz Navidad. Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas," they could be heard saying as they walked up the family's driveway.

For Dayanna, she received that pink bike she wished for and a pink helmet to match. And for her baby brother, Omar, milk and a warm snuggle with mom.

"You did a great job on your letter. Exactly. Thank you. It was because of your big heart that all these people remember when they were eight years old, just like you," said one of Dayanna's family members.

And as Dayanna tries out her new bike for the first time, we all get a reminder that giving -- and thinking of others -- is really what the holiday season is all about.

"Merry Christmas!" everyone shouted.

