Sen. Dianne Feinstein says 'I've been here' despite absence from Capitol Hill, raising concerns

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- There are new concerns Wednesday over Senator Dianne Feinstein's cognitive health.

A reporter from Slate says the senator said she hadn't been away from Washington.

This is despite the fact that she has been recovering from shingles in San Francisco for more than two months before returning last week.

When a reporter pressed her again, she said, "I've been here. I've been voting."

A Feinstein spokesperson declined to comment.

