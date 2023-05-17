  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says 'I've been here' despite absence from Capitol Hill, raising concerns

KGO logo
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 7:56PM
Feinstein says 'I've been here' despite Capitol Hill absence
EMBED <>More Videos

Concerns arise over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's cognitive health upon return to Capitol Hill after she says 'I've been here. I've been voting.'

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- There are new concerns Wednesday over Senator Dianne Feinstein's cognitive health.

A reporter from Slate says the senator said she hadn't been away from Washington.

RELATED: Sen. Feinstein returns to Capitol Hill with 'lighter schedule' amid calls for her to resign

This is despite the fact that she has been recovering from shingles in San Francisco for more than two months before returning last week.

When a reporter pressed her again, she said, "I've been here. I've been voting."

A Feinstein spokesperson declined to comment.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW