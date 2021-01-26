Coronavirus

Puppies training to be service dogs take flight thanks to help from Santa Rosa pilot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the few bright spots of the coronavirus pandemic, has been the willingness of so many to help those who are struggling.

The pandemic has posed huge challenges for a non-profit that trains these adorable puppies to become service dogs.

Before COVID-19, Canine Companions for Independence relied on airlines to get the pups to trainers around the country, but the pandemic changed that.

RELATED: First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House

"The coronavirus pandemic made that increasingly difficult, lots of cancellations with flights and things like that," said Michelle Williams. "So we started reaching out to our network, and some incredible private pilots have stepped up to help us, and today one of those amazing private pilots is going on a trip and taking 12 puppies with him."

These puppies are being flown to Dayton, Ohio thanks to Pilot Jeff Stewart, who is also the President of Blue Star Gas in Santa Rosa.

He says it is wonderful to help an organization like Canine Companions during this difficult time.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta rosaohiocoronavirus californiatravelcoronavirusairlinecovid 19 pandemicpuppyair travelpetsanimal newscute animalsfun stuffanimalscommunityservice animal
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
'Warning flags' over racial equity found in COVID vaccine data
Outdoor dining, salons among businesses to resume in SF
Google aims to expedite vaccination process with new partnership
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, winds
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bracing for mudslides in Bay Area fire zones
Outdoor dining, salon reopen for business in Contra Costa Co.
'Warning flags' over racial equity found in COVID vaccine data
Show More
Google aims to expedite vaccination process with new partnership
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
What Biden 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, storm arrives tomorrow
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
More TOP STORIES News