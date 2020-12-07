Sesame Workshop launches children's animations about COVID-19 education, resources for families

In the videos, Sesame Street characters teach kids to protect themselves from germs by wearing a face mask outside, washing hands with soap and staying socially distanced from others.
The cartoons were created by Sesame Workshop and Viatris Inc, to inspire positive childcare strategies, and help young children express feelings, such as fear and stress. The animations will be translated into four different languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.
One scene features Grover celebrating the holidays with extended family over a video call, another shows Baby Elmo talking through the fear and anxiety he feels about the pandemic.
The animations will be released on their website and through Sesame Street in Communities, Sesame Street's workshop's program to support children and families.
Ahead of a holiday season that will look dramatically different for many families, we are proud to launch new resources with @ViatrisInc to support the social and emotional needs of families around the world during the pandemic. #CaringForEachOther https://t.co/mHlTuWW24i pic.twitter.com/2wnRORre8t— Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) December 7, 2020
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic