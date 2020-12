Sesame Workshop launches children's animations about COVID-19 education, resources for families

Ahead of a holiday season that will look dramatically different for many families, we are proud to launch new resources with @ViatrisInc to support the social and emotional needs of families around the world during the pandemic. #CaringForEachOther https://t.co/mHlTuWW24i pic.twitter.com/2wnRORre8t — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) December 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sesame Street is launching a new series of animations on Monday, Dec. 7 to help children learn more about how to protect themselves from COVID-19.In the videos, Sesame Street characters teach kids to protect themselves from germs by wearing a face mask outside, washing hands with soap and staying socially distanced from others.The cartoons were created by Sesame Workshop and Viatris Inc, to inspire positive childcare strategies, and help young children express feelings, such as fear and stress. The animations will be translated into four different languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.One scene features Grover celebrating the holidays with extended family over a video call, another shows Baby Elmo talking through the fear and anxiety he feels about the pandemic.The animations will be released on their website and through Sesame Street in Communities, Sesame Street's workshop's program to support children and families.