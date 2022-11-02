Police: 77-year-old man killed in SF assault, suspect detained

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 77-year-old man is dead after an assault in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood of San Francisco Tuesday morning, police say.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

SFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Bayshore Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found Richard Owens Sr. suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Aid was provided to Owens, but he was pronounced dead on scene. Officers detained the suspect on scene.

Police say there were other victims involved, that were treated for their injuries at the scene.

There is an active investigation being handled by the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail.

Police haven't provided any other details on the nature of the attack, or any possible motive.

ABC7 News has reached out to police to confirm the name of the suspect.