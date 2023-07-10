Dangerous triple-digit heat returns to Bay Area this weekend

Morning fog and clouds will slowly clear to the coast leading to a sunny afternoon. Warmer weather is moving in leading to highs in the low 60s to the mid 80s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More heat is coming your way, Bay Area.

Temperatures will warm gradually through the upcoming week, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. The heat will be most impactful this weekend as temperatures are expected to peak Friday through Sunday.

By Saturday, the hottest cities will be more than 100 degrees with a similar day on Sunday.

The Coast will stay relatively comfortable, in the 60s and 70s.

Daytime relative humidity will be in the low teens inland, creating elevated fire danger.

Currently, there are no advisories posted in the Bay Area but that is expected to change later this week.

