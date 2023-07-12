ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the dangerous heat making its way into the region.

3.5 million Bay Area residents to be under Excessive Heat Watch this weekend, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we keep fine-tuning the temperatures as we get closer to the weekend, many cities inland will exceed 100 degrees with excessive heat lasting several days. The immediate coast will stay relatively comfortable in the 60s-70s.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch Monday afternoon for the region from Friday through Sunday.

MORE: Bay Area officials warn residents to plan ahead of intense heat wave

Temperatures will warm gradually through the upcoming week, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. The heat will be most impactful this weekend as temperatures are expected to peak during those three days.

Temperatures are expected to range from the 90s to the mid 100s.

Excessive Heat Watch begins at 11 a.m. Friday. One Hundred degree readings are expected to begin popping up inland Friday afternoon.

MORE: Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 4 days in a row

Heat will intensify Inland on Saturday. It is not out of the question that eastern portions of Contra Costa county could exceed 105 degrees.

The excessive heat still holds for Sunday and a widespread cool down arrives Monday.

The National Weather Service is estimating about 3.5 million folks in the Bay Area will be under the Excessive Heat Watch.

Daytime relative humidity will be in the low teens inland, creating elevated fire danger.

The National Weather Service said to never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live