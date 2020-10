San Francisco streets filled with chiming music from Muni cable car bell 'ring-off'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The musical talents of San Francisco's cable car gripmen shined during a MUNI-scheduled ring off on Saturday, a tradition that dates back decades.The bells chiming are a sound many city residents haven't heard around in a while, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Muni's cable cars haven't run since March, and many miss the sights and sounds of the moving landmarks.In July, officials said that they doubt service would return for the historic vehicles until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, to keep operators safe.While there is still no concrete timetable for the vehicles to return to normal operations, a few cable cars have been stationed at the Powell Street turnaround on weekdays for photos and educational purposes.The San Francisco cable car system was created in 1873 as a high-tech alternative to climbing the city's hills, instead of using horse-drawn carriages.