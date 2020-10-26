SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The musical talents of San Francisco's cable car gripmen shined during a MUNI-scheduled ring off on Saturday, a tradition that dates back decades.
The bells chiming are a sound many city residents haven't heard around in a while, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Muni's cable cars haven't run since March, and many miss the sights and sounds of the moving landmarks.
RELATED: Muni faces financial crisis due to COVID-19, most bus lines could vanish for years
In July, officials said that they doubt service would return for the historic vehicles until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, to keep operators safe.
While there is still no concrete timetable for the vehicles to return to normal operations, a few cable cars have been stationed at the Powell Street turnaround on weekdays for photos and educational purposes.
The San Francisco cable car system was created in 1873 as a high-tech alternative to climbing the city's hills, instead of using horse-drawn carriages.
San Francisco streets filled with chiming music from Muni cable car bell 'ring-off'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News