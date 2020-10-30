Coronavirus California

AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in San Francisco after months-long delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enrollment for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Francisco resumed on Thursday after being paused in mid-September.

Volunteers in the city have begun getting vaccinated in Phase 3 trials of the pharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca expects about 500 participants in their study will be from the Bay Area.

RELATED: Several Bay Area doctors named to California's new COVID-19 vaccine committee

San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine trial coordinator, Dr. Susan Buchbinder, is thankful for the caution of research professionals and happy to see their work back underway.

"We have a group of volunteers all lined up," Buchbinder says, "and they're all so excited."

AstraZeneca's entire study was paused worldwide in early autumn, after a vaccine trial participant became ill in the United Kingdom.

RELATED: Stanford doctor explains what's next after COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over volunteer's illness

The pharmaceutical giant now says it is safe for the Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial to resume, after passing a thorough United States Food and Drug Administration review of data.
Buchbinder explains the trial's delay was not a setback, and should reassure the public.

RELATED: Bill Gates talks COVID-19 in Stanford conversation, hopes people will be willing to get vaccinated

"We were all so pleased that the usual checks and balances built into a study," Buchbinder remarks, "were actually being effectively used."

Dr. Buchbinder further says she has not lost confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with the unexpected ill participant.

"It's to be expected and that's going to happen in any trial," Buchbinder explains, "It doesn't mean that it's the vaccine that caused the illness."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesmoves in medicinebay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruspharmaceuticalsmedical researchucsfdoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UC Berkeley opens lab to test, detect COVID-19 in wastewater
College students home for holidays could bring COVID-19 spike
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in Solano Co.
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows racist attack on Black woman in Pittsburg
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A ghostly tale of Winchester Mystery House
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or blue mirage' on Tuesday
Black USPS carrier 'mistakenly' stopped by San Rafael police
UC Berkeley opens lab to test, detect COVID-19 in wastewater
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Show More
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Holiday ice rinks fall victim to pandemic
How retailers are changing Black Friday this year
Social distancing brings big changes to office holiday parties
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
More TOP STORIES News