San Francisco to lift mask mandate for offices and gyms, but you need to be vaccinated and boosted

The owner of "The Yard" a reservation based gym in San Francisco has learned a key lesson during the pandemic.
"To roll with the punches and make the best of the circumstances that are dealt to us," said Joe Cicero the owner of "The Yard."
He is now gearing up to pivot again.
RELATED: California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
"Everyone who steps in here is fully vaccinated. When the mask mandate is lifted on Tuesday we will not require folks to wear a mask. If folks are comfortable doing that they are more than welcome to do it," said Cicero. His gym offers members personal weightlifting "pods" by the hour.
San Francisco is taking this step due to the high vaccination rate. 82% of San Franciscans are fully vaccinated.
"We are reaping those benefits now," said Daniel Herstein, Director of Public Policy at the SF Chamber of Commerce, and added, "We know that San Francisco downtown desperately needs these back in the offices."
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is reporting a drop of 20% in foot traffic in downtown since omicron. Now, they're hoping this change will encourage major companies to go back to the office.
RELATED: Pfizer starts clinical trials for vaccine designed to specifically target COVID-19 omicron variant
"Folks will be coming back to the office whether is 5 days a week or frankly in many cases I think a couple days a week," said Herstein.
Jeff Marples is the managing broker and partner of Marker Luxury Properties. He believes it will take some time for his coworkers in their San Francisco office to feel comfortable removing the mask.
"It depends if somebody wants to or feels like they want to have that extra level of protection then we'll accommodate. I think it comes down to the individual making sure they are comfortable," said Marples.
San Francisco is also allowing people who are unvaccinated due to religious or medical reasons to enter a mega event of at least 500 people if they wear a mask and test beforehand.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?