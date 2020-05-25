'Lost everything': Fishermen meet with San Francisco port officials to discuss loss, industry impact from Pier 45 fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fishermen met with San Francisco port officials Monday morning to discuss equipment lost in Saturday morning's fire at Pier 45.
Larry "Duck" Collins, President of San Francisco Community Fishing Association, said it will be a couple of days before fishermen can return. He said the main focus needs to be on how to help families that are experiencing major loss.
"I'd say 30 different fishermen lost everything," Collins said.
Right now, fishermen are in the middle of salmon season and crab season is four months away.
"You know crab pots are $250 just for the stuff and five hours of work to put together. So if you had 400 crab traps, you can imagine what these guys lost," Collins said.
Juan Rodriguez sent ABC7 video of the damage up close from Monday morning, where you can still see smoke. He works for Ocomar Seafoods, a company that delivers to restaurants.
Collins says what comes through Pier 45 affects the entire Bay Area.
"The amount of food that comes over that port, that gets distributed locally, gets everybody their fresh salmon, fresh crab, the black cod, albacore. This is a tragedy and everybody has got to step up. And we got to take care of this problem," Collins said.
