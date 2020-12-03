toy drive

San Francisco firefighters replace 20 of 200 tricycles stolen from toy drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are back in the giving spirit after a thief or thieves stole nearly 200 tricycles designated for their annual toy drive.

The members of Fire Station 13 bought, assembled and tested 20 new tricycles on Wednesday. They'll soon be delivered to kids.

RELATED: Nearly 200 kids tricycles stolen from SF Firefighters Toy Program storage unit

On November 24, nearly 200 trikes, which are similar to tricycles, were stolen from their storage unit. The thieves cut the lock, then emptied out much of the storage unit. They took electric fire truck and police car trikes that kids could ride around and play on. The loss is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

If you saw something, come across any of these tricycles, or would like to help the nonprofit out, you can call them at (415) 777-0440. You can also email them at Reno2150@pacbell.net. You can make a donation by going to their web site at https://www.sffirefighterstoys.org/
