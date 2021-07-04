4th of July celebration: Preparations underway for fireworks displays across Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will take a team of 30 people two days to set up the fireworks display along the San Francisco Bay on the Fourth of July.The city has contracted Pyro Spectaculars by Souza to create the display which will be set off from two barges near Pier 39 and Aquatic Park."It will be 22 minutes 16 seconds of pure glory," said Pat Dyas, the show producer.After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the biggest challenge this year will be avoiding the fog which could spill into the bay Sunday night."The important part is we find fireworks," said Ricardo Bolanos, a North Bay resident who said he became a U.S. citizen last year.This would be his first year seeing fireworks on the Fourth of July as a citizen."I'm really excited for that," he said.In Concord, Mayor Tim McGallian was out at the Concord Pavilion Saturday helping set up for their fireworks show."The idea was to have a drive-in movie theater style event," he said.They will be letting 1,000 cars pull into the parking lot to watch the fireworks. Each car will also get a second parking space to tailgate."It's nice to have something like this to bring back a little of the fun on the Fourth of July," he said.