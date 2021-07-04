4th of july

4th of July celebration: Preparations underway for fireworks displays across Bay Area

By Matt Boone
EMBED <>More Videos

Preparations underway for fireworks displays across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will take a team of 30 people two days to set up the fireworks display along the San Francisco Bay on the Fourth of July.

The city has contracted Pyro Spectaculars by Souza to create the display which will be set off from two barges near Pier 39 and Aquatic Park.

"It will be 22 minutes 16 seconds of pure glory," said Pat Dyas, the show producer.

WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: San Francisco's 4th of July fireworks show

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the biggest challenge this year will be avoiding the fog which could spill into the bay Sunday night.

"The important part is we find fireworks," said Ricardo Bolanos, a North Bay resident who said he became a U.S. citizen last year.

This would be his first year seeing fireworks on the Fourth of July as a citizen.

"I'm really excited for that," he said.

RELATED: 4th of July Events: What's happening in San Francisco, across the Bay Area

In Concord, Mayor Tim McGallian was out at the Concord Pavilion Saturday helping set up for their fireworks show.

"The idea was to have a drive-in movie theater style event," he said.

They will be letting 1,000 cars pull into the parking lot to watch the fireworks. Each car will also get a second parking space to tailgate.

"It's nice to have something like this to bring back a little of the fun on the Fourth of July," he said.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoconcordembarcadero4th of julyjuly fourth4th of july eventcoronavirus pandemiceventsu.s. & worldjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
North Bay councilman believes he was targeted by arsonist
Chaotic Fourth of July sideshows push Vallejo PD to the limit
How surging Delta variant may impact Bay Area after 4th of July
Some shelters report low numbers of missing pets on July 4th
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News