SF Fourth of July fireworks fight through fog as thousands show up for show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a tough 24 hours for many in our country but Monday night was about celebrating Independence Day in San Francisco.Thousands made their way to Fisherman's Wharf to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July. Watching fireworks in the City by the Bay is definitely one of a kind. Those here may not have actually seen all of the fireworks, depending on where they were, but saw fog of all colors and heard the explosions."I don't know, it's kind of cool! I haven't seen them in the fog before," said Sheila Brunsell who was watching the fireworks show on the Wharf."It's a little different, you can see them over here, more than over there," said 9-year-old George Wilkes.Thousands packed Fisherman's Wharf to cheer on our country."It's still the greatest country in the world," said Geri Cheng of San Francisco."USA, USA!" yelled a group of kids.They came from all over. San Franciscans are proud of their heritage."Meant a lot to our family because my grandfather was in the Army and this is a blessing for us to come out here and celebrate them, celebrate America," said Sharita Carpenter of San Francisco.And those from other countries who just moved to the U.S. hoping for a better life."And why do a lot of people emigrate to the USA? Because it's still the place to be! We're sitting with all European people today and we all emigrated in the past year. There is a reason we emigrated here," said Ciaran Byrnes who grew up in Ireland."The American people here in San Francisco are absolutely brilliant, like look at these guys here, they are waving at us, hello guys," said Bryan Roouney who also grew up in Ireland.Everyone celebrating America's independence."We're celebrating for USA," said 9-year-old Ethan Martin from Huntington Beach, California.As the fog pushed into San Francisco we came across good luck charm Ryan Handley, who we interviewed in Boston when the Warriors won."You were good luck in Boston. Are you good luck for fireworks too?" we asked to which Handley replied, "Yes actually I'm going to have the fog disappear for us and clear up for tonight!"You can see that didn't quite happen on this night but no complaints among those in this crowd. Those proud to celebrate America rain or shine, or in this case, fog or no fog.