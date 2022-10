Series of fireworks displays go off over San Francisco Bay due to 'film activity'

Social media lit up Wednesday night and it was all because of fireworks going off on Treasure Island.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is what had people wondering if there was an explosion of some sort in San Francisco Wednesday night.

There was nothing illegal going on - it is all part of a film production that was taking place.

There were at least three different fireworks shows that we saw.