Coronavirus

San Francisco Giants quarantined in San Diego hotel after member tests positive for COVID-19

Empty seats at Oracle Park are viewed prior to a San Francisco Giants baseball practice on Friday, July 3, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants says the team has instructed players and staff to self-isolate in a San Diego hotel after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Friday and Saturday's baseball games were postponed.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

The team conducted contact tracing, and is continuing testing of the entire traveling party, the organization said in a tweet.





The team has not disclosed if the member tested positive for COVID-19 is one of their players.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan diegosan diego padressan francisco giantsmlbcoronavirus testingbaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirussportscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: CA positivity rates for 7, 14 day average under 4 percent
Coronavirus updates: Indoor nail, hair salons to open Monday in SF, mayor says
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Coronavirus updates: CA positivity rates for 7, 14 day average under 4 percent
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
AccuWeather Forecast: Smoky conditions continue this weekend
Show More
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
More TOP STORIES News