San Francisco Giants quarantined in San Diego hotel after member tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants says the team has instructed players and staff to self-isolate in a San Diego hotel after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.As a result, Friday and Saturday's baseball games were postponed.The team conducted contact tracing, and is continuing testing of the entire traveling party, the organization said in a tweet.The team has not disclosed if the member tested positive for COVID-19 is one of their players.