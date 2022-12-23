SF's Glide to serve thousands of holiday meals this weekend; volunteers are still welcome

Massive meal preparations are underway at Glide Memorial Church to help feed some of San Francisco's most vulnerable this holiday weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Massive meal preparations are underway to help feed some of San Francisco's most vulnerable this holiday weekend in the heart of the Tenderloin District.

"It feels great just volunteering and helping," said 16-year-old Julia Edorival, who was meal-prepping at Glide Thursday morning, along with her two cousins. "It's like a nice family bonding," she explained. "We were listening to music on the radio and talking with each other and getting to know each other more."

Glide is hosting holiday meals all weekend, serving 2,000 plates on-location and bagging another 1,800 meals to go.

"What I feel like, is accomplishment and also feeling like, satisfied and happy after thinking about how many people will need it," said Kaylie Gil, one of the cousins volunteering.

From the younger generations to the older, every volunteer hand is helping. "I am a senior," said Cuiling Wu. "I want to help other seniors who have to stay at home. "

"It's just nice knowing there are others willing to help others," added Edorival.

"It's outstanding to see the young folks here," said Campbell Barbee, Glide's daily free meals program manager. "I know one of the cousins had been here before and brought back her other cousins."

"It's important to help out others because sometimes they need assistance," said Gil. "Helping others will help them know we're here for them and also help our generation improve poverty and all that stuff."

"That's the generation that's going to have to make a difference and it gives me hope when I see them," added Barbee.

If you would like to volunteer at Glide this holiday weekend, you just have to show up before 10 a.m. Saturday or Sunday.

