LIVE: Family & friends hold memorial for woman killed in San Francisco hit-and-run on NYE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9790586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the tragic death of her daughter in a double-fatal hit-and-run New Year's Eve in San Francisco, Hiroko Abe spoke with ABC7's Dion Lim to share her heartbreak and her many questions surrounding the tragic events of that night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, a memorial is being held for one of the women killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.At 4:30 p.m. family, some visiting all the way from Japan, and friends of Hana Abe are gathering in her honor.Abe's mother, Hiroko Abe, who is in San Francisco from Japan for the ceremony, spoke exclusively to ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim just days before.She spoke of the "turmoil in her heart," and how she hopes what happened to her daughter prompts change in the city of San Francisco.Mrs. Abe is also set to speak at today's memorial, along with a Buddhist priest.