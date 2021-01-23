LIVE: Family & friends hold memorial for woman killed in San Francisco hit-and-run on NYE

At 4:30 p.m. family, some visiting all the way from Japan, and friends of Hana Abe are gathering in her honor.
Abe's mother, Hiroko Abe, who is in San Francisco from Japan for the ceremony, spoke exclusively to ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim just days before.
She spoke of the "turmoil in her heart," and how she hopes what happened to her daughter prompts change in the city of San Francisco.
Mrs. Abe is also set to speak at today's memorial, along with a Buddhist priest.
